iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,335,000 after buying an additional 2,271,417 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,803 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,809.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 1,013,467 shares during the period. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,915,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,135.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,490,000 after buying an additional 786,222 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $143.56 on Wednesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

