iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,956.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 49,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,601,000.

IEUR opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $60.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06.

