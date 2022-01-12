iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.2% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.74. The company had a trading volume of 123,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341,531. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.