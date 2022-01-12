iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $53,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $112.61. The stock had a trading volume of 67,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341,531. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

