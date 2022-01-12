iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,973 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $112.70. 104,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,341,531. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.03.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

