iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Stake Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 1,829.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32.

