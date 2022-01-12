iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

BATS IETC opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66.

