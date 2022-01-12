iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.19

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.19 and last traded at $83.49, with a volume of 318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,122,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 276.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,835 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,937,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,712 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,988,000 after buying an additional 1,631,190 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

