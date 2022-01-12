iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $105.99

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.99 and last traded at $105.99, with a volume of 9022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.99.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,481,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,649,000 after acquiring an additional 197,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 159.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 466,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,537,000 after acquiring an additional 286,945 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.