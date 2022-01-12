iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up 1.0% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,188,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,608,000 after purchasing an additional 187,669 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,402 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,814,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,816,000 after acquiring an additional 54,919 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,123,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,445 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,917,000 after acquiring an additional 235,006 shares during the period.

BATS INDA traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $48.16. 5,960,755 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

