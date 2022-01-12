iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Paragon Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $19,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,668,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,673,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,758,000 after acquiring an additional 172,585 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.44. 14,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,522. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.08 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.93 and a 200 day moving average of $253.28.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

