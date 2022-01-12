iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,833 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 9.4% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Palladiem LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,923,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

SHV stock remained flat at $$110.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,823. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.46. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

