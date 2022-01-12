iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 6.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $33,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $279.46. The stock had a trading volume of 69,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,958. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.85. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $232.55 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

