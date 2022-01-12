iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.22

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 49225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,875,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58,619 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 373.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,501,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,216,000 after acquiring an additional 358,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,326,000 after acquiring an additional 170,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,147,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after buying an additional 108,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

