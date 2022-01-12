iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.21% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,696,000 after buying an additional 1,347,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after buying an additional 1,666,906 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,346,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,432,000 after buying an additional 793,783 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $123,422,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,335,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 3,271,207 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

