Ivanhoe Mines’ (IVN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$12.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IVN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a C$9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.56.

Shares of TSE IVN opened at C$11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 23.01. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.06 and a 52-week high of C$11.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.44. The stock has a market cap of C$13.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.30.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.17). Analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

