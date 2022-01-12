J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JDW. Berenberg Bank lowered J D Wetherspoon to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($22.40) to GBX 1,050 ($14.25) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.29) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.57) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of JDW stock opened at GBX 930.48 ($12.63) on Tuesday. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 800.80 ($10.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,640.15 ($22.26). The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 918.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,038.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

