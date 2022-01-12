Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JAMF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

In other Jamf news, COO John Strosahl sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $475,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 22,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $730,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Jamf by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Jamf by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Jamf by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

