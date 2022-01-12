Jason Warnick Sells 20,000 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $454,200.00.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. 15,580,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,831,693. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $858,893,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $325,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $192,573,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $195,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.76.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

