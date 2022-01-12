Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Gap Up to $134.43

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $134.43, but opened at $141.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $144.45, with a volume of 6,605 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.41 and its 200 day moving average is $141.89.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,070,000 after acquiring an additional 76,353 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

