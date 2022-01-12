Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

NYSE CUBI opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 434,151 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $15,996,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 242,377 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 205,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 119.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 337,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 183,625 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $118,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

