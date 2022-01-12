Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $71.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,270,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

