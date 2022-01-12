Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FITB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.