Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 584.66%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

