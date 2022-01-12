Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Equity Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $901,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,122,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth about $11,277,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 16.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 563,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,615,000 after buying an additional 80,684 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.