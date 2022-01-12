Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SBA Communications Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SBA Communications in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $10.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $341.69 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.26 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

