Jefferies Financial Group Comments on STORE Capital Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for STORE Capital in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STOR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 101.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.