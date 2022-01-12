Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

ROIC stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.48. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

