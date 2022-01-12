Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Price Target to $7.00

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $13.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE BKKT opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.12. Bakkt has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $50.80.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 113,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,118,300.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

About Bakkt

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

