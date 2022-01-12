Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $4.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $165.02 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $107.65 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.25.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

In other news, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $2,877,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

