Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Crown Castle International in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.69.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $187.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.61. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

