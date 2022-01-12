Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 848,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 211,794 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $26,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,152,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,403,000 after purchasing an additional 363,969 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 473,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 268,912 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.79, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -820.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

