Jennison Associates LLC Has $16.71 Million Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,143 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.47% of PagerDuty worth $16,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Shares of PD opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $49,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,163 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.