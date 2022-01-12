Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 55,229 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,229 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Constellium worth $18,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter valued at about $3,205,000. Overbrook Management Corp raised its position in shares of Constellium by 162.5% during the second quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 588,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 364,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Constellium by 701.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 860,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

CSTM opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. Constellium SE has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.29.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

