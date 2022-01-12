Jennison Associates LLC Sells 242,213 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242,213 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $21,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,938,000 after purchasing an additional 134,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,946,000 after buying an additional 559,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 31.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after buying an additional 1,026,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 18.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,570,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,989,000 after buying an additional 394,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kennametal by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after buying an additional 37,263 shares in the last quarter.

KMT opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

KMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

