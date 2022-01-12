Jennison Associates LLC Sells 360,278 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 360,278 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Fate Therapeutics worth $22,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $958,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,477 shares of company stock worth $5,428,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.49.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

