Jennison Associates LLC Sells 758,849 Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,841,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 758,849 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ProQR Therapeutics were worth $15,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.39.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,747.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

