JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.80 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 103.80 ($1.41). Approximately 637,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,404,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.60 ($1.42).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £624.24 million and a P/E ratio of 11.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.78%.

In other news, insider Hans Joern Rieks acquired 95,000 shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £98,800 ($134,111.58).

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN)

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

