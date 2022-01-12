JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 86 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $434.39. The company had a trading volume of 240,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,343. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $429.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $338.57 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

