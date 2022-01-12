JNBA Financial Advisors Takes $80,000 Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 95.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 391,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,448. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $54.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29.

