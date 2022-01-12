JNBA Financial Advisors Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,642,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 9.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,135,000 after buying an additional 62,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,108,000 after purchasing an additional 83,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $565.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.07.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $365.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,812. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $558.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

