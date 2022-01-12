JNBA Financial Advisors Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $446.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,148. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $463.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.60.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

