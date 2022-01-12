Jobchain (JOB) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $982.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jobchain has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,348,141 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.