John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) PT Raised to $185.00

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $151.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.52. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.14.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $284,547.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,037. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after buying an additional 111,789 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth $7,171,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 114.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 85.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

