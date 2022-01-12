Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606,780 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.94% of Johnson Controls International worth $2,396,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,937 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 110,337 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $80.46. 36,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.13.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

