Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 122,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,074,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 109,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.