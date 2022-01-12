Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $128.50

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 128.50 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.83), with a volume of 181933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133 ($1.81).

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Joules Group from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48. The firm has a market cap of £144.19 million and a P/E ratio of 166.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 217.85.

In other news, insider Nick Jones acquired 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £19,818.22 ($26,901.34).

About Joules Group (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

