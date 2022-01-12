JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $14.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $14.93 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.42.

NYSE:JPM opened at $167.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 53,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 91,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

