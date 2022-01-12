JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.28. The stock had a trading volume of 23,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,373. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $82.98 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

