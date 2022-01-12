JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,909,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,659 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,295,000 after acquiring an additional 937,543 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 103.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,067,000 after buying an additional 385,217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after buying an additional 464,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,240,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $63.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.58.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.